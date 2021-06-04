Italian style with Ferrari heart

Few bodybuilders have the level and reputation of Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera. The Italian company is celebrating its 95th anniversary, a figure that exceeds that of many high-volume car manufacturers and does so with a very special creation. Its about Touring Superleggera Arese RH95, an example that takes the base of another model, but that has been profoundly modified to have the personality of the bodywork company.

They have borrowed an entire Ferrari 488 Pista and applied their own design language, including details of the Disco Volante Coupé and the Aero 3. The truth is that it has a very striking and sporty aesthetic thanks to the sharp front with new classic-style optics. It also changes the way the doors open, now butterfly type to offer easier access to the passenger compartment. On the roof there is an air intake to favor the cooling of the mechanics, together with those of the rear wings.

And speaking of that element, this is Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera’s first mid-engined vehicle. This Arese RH95 mounts the 3.9-liter biturbo V8 that so surprised in the Ferrari 488 Pista. In fact, it keeps its numbers intact and develops the same 720 hp and 760 Nm of torque, always linked to the seven-speed F1 DCT automatic transmission. This propulsion model accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.0 seconds and has a maximum speed of 330 km / h.

The benefits are slightly lower than those of the Ferrari, but we assume that it will be due to the changes at the aerodynamic level and not because it has more weight in the set. Because it should be noted that the entire body it was made with carbon fiber, with a special CFRP treatment to maintain high stiffness and low weight. The interior has been redesigned with the «Aero Cocoon» concept and debuts a hand-stitched leather upholstery and outstanding quality.

Only 18 units will be made of this Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 and no details have been given about its final price. Each of them will be individually configured by the customer and the production process will take around six months.

Photo gallery:

Photos