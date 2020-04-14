There are no more excuses, you can enjoy a delicious pizza from the comfort of your home

April 14, 20208: 14 AM

Pizza is one of the most delicious fast foods, and if you don’t have an oven, don’t worry, you can still make it at home with the help of your microwave. If you are a pizza lover you will love this recipe.

Pizza in the microwave

Ingredients:

600 g of flour

1 tbsp. Salt

½ tbsp yeast

4 tbsp milk

1 tbsp of oil

200 cc of water

1 cup tomato sauce

½ kilo of mozzarella cheese

Pinch of oregano

optional: ham

Pizza in the microwave

preparation: The first thing we must do is prepare the pizza dough, for this we place in a cup the 600 g of flour, then ½ teaspoon of yeast and 1 tablespoon of salt, finally add the 4 tablespoons of milk and 1 of oil.



Once all the mentioned ingredients have been added we must proceed to mix with the help of a palette until a uniform mass is formed, then you must let it rest until it grows a little and then you must divide it into 4 parts.

You can use the microwave dish to place the dough and thus proceed to add the tomato sauce, then the mozzarella cheese, additional if you want you can add a little ham and corn.

Take it to the microwave for about 5 minutes and that’s it, we already have a delicious pizza in just minutes, lastly to give it that exquisite pizza flavor add a pinch of oregano.

