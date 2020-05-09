Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora called for caution regarding the resumption of football in the country amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus, especially after cases of athletes diagnosed with covid-19 have been reported in recent days.

“The news of players infected in the last few days is not a good omen – said Spadafora in an interview with SeilaTV Bergamo.” Until we know for sure the evolution of this crisis we cannot give a definitive answer about the return “, he amended.

The clubs were released by the government to resume activities at their training centers. The measure is part of the gradual easing of social isolation in the country. After the athletes were tested, cases of players infected by the virus surfaced in teams like Torino, Fiorentina and Sampdoria.

“The key word, even after the recent meeting with the scientific committee to discuss the protocol is ‘prudence’. Obviously, what happened in the last 24 hours certainly does not help,” said Spadafora.

Suspended since March 9 due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Italian Championship still has no set date to be restarted. The expectation is that collective training will return this month and the ball will roll again in June. There are 12 rounds left for the tournament to conclude.

“Next week, before May 18, we will be able to analyze the curve and statistics after easing the blocking measures. The scientific committee will soon issue its verdict on the FIGC medical protocol,” said the minister. “Anyone joking that we can get back to normal clearly didn’t understand the seriousness of the global situation,” he added.

UEFA has set May 25 as the final date for football federations in each country to decide the future of their competitions.

See too:

The digital ranking of Brazilian clubs in April

.