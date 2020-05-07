Italy, the most European country most damaged by the coronavirus, is still debating whether high-level football should return or not. The sports minister, Vicenzo Spadafora, It showed itself supporter of putting an end to the season.

“Opinion polls would like football to stop here. I am not a person influenced by opinion polls. I do not decide along the lines of general sentiment. For me it would be much easier to end the season immediately and surely the scientific community would agree, “he wrote on his Facebook account.

“Returning to football is important for our country, but we can only do it in complete safety. Do you remember when Serie A decided to continue? How many teams ended up in quarantine? We are at the end of April and we cannot know with certainty how the Viruses and how the rules will be managed, therefore, we cannot know if the season will resume, “he continued.

Football in Italy was paralyzed on March 9 and there has already been talk of the return to training of the Serie A teams, despite the fact that several teams have been infected by coronavirus in their ranks.

