ROME, Apr 5 (.) – The Serie A season could run until September or October, the president of the Italian soccer federation (FIGC) said on Sunday, while warning that there could be an “avalanche of litigation” if things are not resolved on the court.

Series A has been suspended since March 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic that has left 15,887 dead in Italy, almost a quarter of the total died worldwide. Several club presidents have suggested that the season be permanently suspended.

“The only serious way to handle such a serious emergency is to complete the 2019-2020 season competitions this year,” FIGC President Gabriele Gravina told the Domenica Sportiva program on the state-run RAI network.

“We are working on a series of possible solutions to manage the situation in the best way (…) Could it end in September of October? That is a hypothesis. It is a way to avoid jeopardizing not only the 2019-20 season but also the 2020-21 season, “he added.

Gravina explained that if the current season ends, Italian football could suffer “an avalanche of litigation … from all those who could consider themselves damaged in their rights and interests.”

This could include teams that dropped and those that were left out of European competition next season.

“We would really run the risk of the championship being held only in court rooms,” he said.

