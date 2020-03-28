Basketball is over in Italy. This has recently been confirmed by La Gazzetta dello Sport. The A series, due to the situation caused by the world health crisis in the coronavirus, has decided to suspend the competition entirely. In this way, no team will be proclaimed champion of the competition (Virtus Bologna led the standings with 18 wins and two losses).

Serie A will be canceled according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

There WON’T be any team crowned as champion

