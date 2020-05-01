A group of Italian scientists is promoting an appeal to demand gender equality in the technical commissions involved in fighting the new coronavirus pandemic.

Professionals appeal to be included in technical commissions

According to the document’s 70 signatories, women are the majority among those on the front lines against Covid-19 and adequate representation on technical commissions appointed by the government is a priority.

The appeal, which was published on Friday (1st) in the Italian newspaper “Corriere della Sera”, points out that “both sexes are present in the bodies that make important scientific, health, social and economic decisions for the entire population, is a question of democracy “.

“In our country, women represent 56% of doctors registered in the registry and are almost double the number of men among doctors under 40 years old. 77% of nurses are women”, they explain.

The scientists also said that “many of the heads of state in the countries that responded best to the pandemic are women”. They believe that “when making a selection of skills and qualities, the choice must be based on merit”.

“We are certain that even greater attention to the application of the merit criterion would certainly lead to the selection of an adequate number of women in the various commissions, which would certainly have benefited from the management of the Covid-19 emergency,” the text adds.

Most of the scientists who sign the appeal are among the “leading professionals in the field across Italy”.

