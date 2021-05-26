Italian Roberto De Zerbi, new coach of Shakhtar Donetsk

05/25/2021 at 7:56 PM CEST

EFE

The Italian Roberto De Zerbi, until now Sassuolo coach, is Shakhtar Donetsk’s new coach, the Ukrainian club reported on its website on Tuesday. From Zerbi, 41, was presented this Tuesday in Kiev by the owner of the “Mineros” team, the oligarch Rinat Akhmetov.

“For us this is a challenge and a magnificent opportunity to grow as a professional. I am very happy to be here and to be part of a club as big as Shakhtar,” said the Italian coach, who also coached Foggia, Palermo or Al Benevento.

The Italian signed with Shakhtar after leading the modest Sassuolo, whom he coached for three seasons (2018-21), to eighth position in the recently completed Serie A, in which he came second.

It will replace the Portuguese Luis Castro, who left the Donbas team after failing to win a title this season, as the league and the cup went to Dinamo Kiev of Mircea Lucescu placeholder image, former Shakhtar coach.