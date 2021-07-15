Italian Regulator Disallows Binance Platform; world offensive is expanded

By Tom Wilson

LONDON, Jul 15 (.) – Binance is not authorized to carry out activities in Italy, the country’s market regulator said on Thursday, joining the series of global regulatory moves against cryptocurrencies.

Binance Group companies are not authorized to provide investment services and activities in Italy, despite sections of their website offering information in Italian, Consob said in a statement.

“Savers are invited to use their utmost diligence to make their investment decisions with full conscience, verifying in advance that the websites through which they make the investment can be attributed to authorized subjects,” he said.

The Binance spokesperson said that its website does not operate outside of Italy and that Consob’s notice did not have a direct impact on its services.

“We have a collaborative approach in working with regulators and we take our compliance obligations very seriously,” he added.

Scrutiny of the cryptocurrency sector is growing around the world, and regulators are concerned about consumer protection and the use of digital currencies for money laundering and other criminal activities.

Last month, the British financial watchdog banned Binance, one of the world’s largest platforms, from conducting regulated activities in the UK.

Regulatory bodies in Thailand, Japan, Germany and the United States have also taken action with the platform.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)