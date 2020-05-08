The Provincial Council of Bolzano, in the north of Italy, approved in an evening session this Thursday (07) the anticipation of the reopening of commerce in the place from this Saturday (09). The controversial decision has already opened up a new crisis with the Italian government, which has not yet finalized the rules for work safety within the scope of the new phase of combating the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2).

The decree allows the reopening of commerce, industry and artisanal activities on Saturday and, on Monday (11), the liberation of bars, restaurants, museums, libraries, youth centers and hairdressers. “The crisis has been a major challenge for so many categories, from families to businesses, and the coming weeks will also be difficult. The law may be disappointing in some ways, but it is fair to continue on this road together,” said Governor Arno Kompatscher.

According to the document, the resumption of business must have “strict and responsible observation of security measures” and there is a ban on agglomerations within establishments. In addition, it will be necessary to respect the distance of two meters between people. Child care services should be resumed only on May 18, with small groups, and from 25 on, the reopening of hotels and reception areas and cable cars will be allowed.

However, regular schools will remain closed – only professional courses are allowed – and prohibited sporting events, as well as travel to other regions of Italy, which can only be carried out upon proof of urgency and need.

“The Province of Bolzano intends to face this phase two with the application of our autonomy. At the center of this, we place security and a sense of community. This phase two and the resumption can happen only if everyone complies with the rules. We trust self-discipline and sense of citizens’ responsibility, “Kompatscher said.

However, the Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies, Francesco Boccia, announced that the government will go to court to bar part of the law passed in the Province. “I heard that the Autonomous Province of Bolzano inserted in its legislation that it will conform to the national guidelines and is a sign of great responsibility. However, because they have also decided to reopen some commercial activities without legislation on work safety, the government cannot do anything other than to challenge the provision, limited to the part of the rules on safety at work “, Boccia told reporters.

According to the minister, the bases for maintaining safety in the professional environment “are being prepared these days by the Technical-Scientific Committee and the National Institute for Safety against Accidents at Work (Inail) which all regional governors, also at the State conference – Regions of yesterday, declared to wait “.

“A few days of waiting cannot justify a risk to public health. We all want to resume, but in safety. Reopenings without the CTS-Inail indications will be invalid. In a rule of law, judges will be the ones to validate the provision” , pointed out the minister.

Boccia also recalled that the Italian government has already authorized the reopening taking into account the regional characteristics of the spread of the new coronavirus to be carried out from May 18 and asked for patience. When asked about the autonomy of the region, Boccia stressed that “it is evident that the government approves the idea of ​​a gradual resumption of economic activities, but autonomy, always strictly respected, must always be exercised within the scope of the universal values ​​of the Constitution, which has as the first item, health “. Bolzano is not the first to announce an early reopening, contrary to the Italian government’s guidelines. The Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Calabria regions have also announced the measure.