Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Sunday that he will authorize the resumption of football club training from 18 May. The measure is part of the process of relaxing social isolation, caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which will begin on May 4, the date when individual training can also be reestablished.

However, Conte did not put forward a date for a possible return of the Italian Championship, the Italian Cup or other sports tournaments, nor is it really feasible to resume disputes. The competitions have been paralyzed since March 9, due to the serious crisis faced by the country.

“We will try to see if they can continue with competitions that are suspended. We will only reach that conclusion if it is guaranteed to be safe. We do not want our athletes to be sick,” he said.

“I am passionate about football (…). Like many Italians, I initially found it strange that the championship could be interrupted or suspended, but I think even the most passionate fans understand that there was no alternative,” he added.

There are 12 rounds left to conclude the Italian Championship, which has the Juventus in the lead with 63 points, closely followed by Lazio, which adds one point less. In the Italian Cup, only the first leg of the semifinals were played. Napoli, Inter Milan, Milan and Juventus are still alive in the title fight.

Italy is one of the places most affected by the covid-19 pandemic. To date, 198 thousand more confirmed cases have been registered and about 27 thousand died from the disease.

