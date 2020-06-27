« It is I who is keeping the accounts » for Italy, said Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday, in a direct allusion to the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, in full negotiations between the partners of the European Union on a megaplan for the reconstruction of the bloc .

« Angela Merkel’s views have not changed, but it is I with Gualtieri (Minister of Economy) and the state accountants, who are keeping track » of Italy, Conte said at a press conference.

Merkel gave an interview published on Saturday by a series of European newspapers, inviting countries with more problems due to the coronavirus crisis to use all the financial instruments already in force.

Asked if Italy should turn to the European Stability Mechanism (MES), a relief fund created during the euro crisis, Merkel said: « It is up to Italy to decide. We have created the instruments, with the European Investment Bank, the MES precautionary credit lines or the SURE partial unemployment device « .

« Everyone can use these instruments. We did not create them so that they would be left unused, » added the chancellor.

Italy is the European country with the worst rates of public indebtedness, and its government does not want to resort to loan mechanisms that could lead to a fall in investor confidence in the markets.

« We are preparing a recovery plan for Italy that we will present in September, » Conte said at the press conference, dedicated to the next school year.

The decision to resort to the MES causes tensions in the majority of the government coalition, made up of the 5-Star Movement (M5S, anti-system), which opposes this option, and the Democratic Party (left), which is favorable.

fio / pcm / jz / me