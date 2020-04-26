Italy’s Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, announced on Sunday that the process of relaxing social distance measures in the country will begin on May 4, with the start of “phase 2” of combating the new coronavirus. With this measure, the government frees football clubs to return to training from May 18.

Giuseppe Conte, however, did not want to put forward a date for the resumption of matches in the country by the Italian Championship and the Italian Cup, in addition to competitions for other sports such as tennis, basketball and volleyball.

Recognizing that he was a football fanatic, the Italian Prime Minister further stated that he would like the championships to be played again as soon as possible, but noted that the government does not want “that players are infected by covid-19” and that he will therefore study whether competitions can be closed.

With “phase 2” of combating the new coronavirus, which will begin on May 4, restaurants will be able to reopen, but customers will not be able to consume at the locations. Public parks will also be reopened and funerals will be allowed again, as long as they do not gather more than 15 people. Travel to other regions of the country will remain prohibited.

On the 18th, in addition to the measure for sports, companies in the retail sector, exhibitions and museums will resume activities. On the other hand, restaurants, bars and beauty salons will be allowed to return to full operation on June 1st. Schools, in turn, will not return until September.

“All of you (Italians) have shown strength. Now, a new phase is beginning. We need to implement it in a methodical and rigorous way,” said Giuseppe Conte, on Sunday, at a press conference in Rome.

