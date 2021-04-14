Italian priest announces in full mass that he is leaving the priesthood because he fell in love with a catechist

An Italian priest confessed in the middle of mass last Sunday that he was hanging his cassock because he fell in love with a woman.

The revelation took place in a homily held in the city of Todi, in the Perugia province, located in the center of the country.

In the midst of Don Riccardo Ceccobelli’s preaching, the parishioners of the Massa Martana church learned of the 41-year-old priest’s biggest secret.

Ceccobelli, who has dedicated half her life to the Catholic Church, said she would give up the habit to live love in freedom.

“I am in love and I want to live this love without sublimating it, or taking it away,” the religious was sincere.

“My heart fell in love, I have never betrayed the promises I made, but I want to try to live this love. I cannot be coherent, transparent and correct with the Church as I have been until now ”, added the Catholic.

Among the audience was Bishop Gualtiero Sigismondi, who thanked him for his transparency.

“I thank Don Riccardo for all the service provided so far. And first of all, I send you my sincere wishes so that this decision, taken in full freedom as he himself told me, guarantees peace and serenity, ”the bishop replied.

The priest’s frankness has led local media such as “Corriere della Sera” and international media to review his story.

In an interview with the Italian media, the priest openly confessed his love for Laura, a 26-year-old nurse who is also a catechist.

“We have known each other for 4 years, because I was the pastor of Massa Martana for six years and we met in the parish. But it was since September that something in me changed forever. I started to feel an emotion inside of me, but at first I did everything I could to keep the situation under control, I swear to you, I was hoping that she would find a boyfriend, but with each passing day, I felt more and more sick. One night I urgently needed to call her on the phone. I couldn’t sleep if I didn’t hear his voice. When she answered me, I said, ‘Hello, hello, it’s me’, and immediately I felt a well-being and a peace within me. I fell asleep. On January 1, I submitted my resignation to the parish, ”said the interviewee.

The ecclesiastical institution has already begun the procedures for the resignation of the priest before the Holy See and his clerical functions.