The President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, announced on Wednesday (3) the award of 57 citizens for their efforts in fighting the pandemic of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, which has already infected more than 233 thousand people and left around 33, 5,000 dead in the country.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the group will receive the Knight of the Order of Merit medal of the Italian Republic and includes people from different professions and geographical origins. “The recognitions, attributed individually, represent the commitment of so many citizens in the name of solidarity and constitutional values”, says the note.

Among the recipients are doctors and nurses working on the front line against the pandemic and researchers from the Lazzaro Spallanzani Institute, the biggest reference in infectious diseases in Italy, from the Sacco Hospital and the University of Milan Studies.

In addition, the tribute includes the police officer Ettore Cannabona, who donated his entire salary for charity; rugby player Mata Maxime Esuite Mbandà, an ambulance volunteer from an association in Parma; the cleaning lady Concetta D’Isanto, symbolizing the employees who allowed hospitals to do their jobs during the emergency; the Rosa Maria Lucchetti supermarket cashier, which donated three 250 euro prepaid cards to first responders; and immigrant and application delivery man Mahmoud Lufti Ghuniem, who donated a thousand masks to the Red Cross, among others.

“I recently received the news from some acquaintances, I thought it was a joke. It touched me a lot,” said Daniele La Spina, a volunteer at an association in Turin who brought essential items to people who couldn’t leave the house, especially the elderly. lonely.

“I did nothing but what other volunteers did, our strength is that we are all together,” added La Spina. Another honoree, Giuseppe Maestri, who owns a pharmacy in Codogno, “ground zero” of the pandemic in Italy, was also taken by surprise.

“I was appointed knight by President Mattarella? Really?”, He said, when contacted by ANSA. A resident of Piacenza, 20 kilometers from Codogno, Maestri did not want to stay home after the city was put on lockdown in late February.

“I never thought about not going. Of course I was a little worried because I have children, but we protect ourselves and we are not taking any risks,” he said. The pharmacy was behind closed doors, and customers waited for their turn outside, or else Maestri and his team made home deliveries.

“The only thing I regret is that I lost my father 15 days ago. He was a doctor and, jokingly, said to me: ‘They will make you a national hero’,” he added. The award comes a day after the President of the Republic visited Codogno, where he was warmly received by the citizens.

The municipality of 16 thousand inhabitants registered the first cases of internal transmission of Sars-CoV-2 in Italy.

