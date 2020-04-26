According to Conte, schools are at the ‘center of thoughts’

Amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2), the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, said on Sunday (26) that the country’s schools will reopen in September.

According to the Italian premier, educational institutions are at the “center of thoughts”.

“Schools are at the center of our thoughts and will reopen in September. The Minister of Education, Lucia Azzolina, is working to allow state exams to take place at a personal conference, under safe conditions,” declared Conte in an interview with the newspaper ” La Repubblica “.

Since March 10, Italy has been experiencing a “lockdown” throughout the country, which prohibits any type of public activity due to the agglomeration. However, as of May 4, there will be the so-called “phase two” of combating the pandemic, with the easing of part of the restriction rules.

Regarding “phase two”, Conte said he was “working to allow most companies to restart”, but warned that “he is not yet in a position to restore total freedom of movement”. The premier also stressed that he will not be an “everyone free”.

“We are working to allow the resumption of a large part of the companies, from factories to works on May 4. We cannot continue beyond this block: we run the risk of damaging the country’s socioeconomic fabric,” explained Conte.

This Sunday (26), Conte participated in a meeting at Palazzo Chigi, headquarters of the Italian government, where the main theme was the definition of measures for “phase two”.

Among the regions, Lombardy should reopen the markets, as long as customers and sellers wear gloves, masks and respect social distance. In Friuli Veneza Giulia, some restrictions should be eased starting this Monday (27).

See too:

Coronavirus: how to avoid misinformation in the midst of the covid-19 infodemia