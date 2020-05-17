The Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, said at a news conference on Saturday night (16) that the country is loosening the rigid rules to face the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) with a “risk calculated acceptable “.

Conte held his first physical press conference, other than by videoconference, since March

“The measures of Phase 1 produced the expected results, so we can start again with confidence and a sense of responsibility. The regions must assume their responsibilities. We face an acceptable calculated risk, the contagion curve may rise again, and further closures will be possible. “, he said at his first face-to-face conference since March.

From this Monday (18), personal care services will be reopened, such as barber shops, beauty salons, beauty centers, spas, and direct service to the public, such as bars, restaurants, ice cream parlors and beaches. Religious celebrations and reunion with friends are also allowed, respecting measures of social distance.

Only movements between regions and national borders will be closed until June 3, with exceptions for cases of proven emergency. One of Conte’s most critical governors, Ligurian leader Giovanni Toti, celebrated the announcement and said that with the new decree “the confrontation between regions and government has come to an end”.

“It is 3:20 am. The confrontation between regions and governments over the decree that should reopen Italy as of Monday has ended. In the agreement, the bases of the regions will benefit from the decree, in order to provide security for all economic operators with the right and applicable rules. The country serves simplicity and clarity “, wrote Toti on his Facebook page.

Another critic of the government of Rome, the governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, also informed that the regional decree is ready “just waiting for my signature”.

Italy has been reopening, since May 4, several economic sectors for the resumption of the “new normal” of confrontation of Covid-19. To date, there are 224,760 confirmed cases of the disease across the country and there are 31,763 deaths.

