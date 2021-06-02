Italian on Ryanair flight spits and kicks other passengers because they asked her to put on the mask



A Ryanair airline plane at Stansted Airport, northeast London.

Photo: Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images

A traveler of a Ryanair flight between Ibiza, Spain, to Milan, Italy he spat and pulled the hair of other passengers when another woman asked him to put on the mask.

The incident of May 26 was videotaped, And, since last week, it has been circulating on social networks and in the press.

In the images of the incident that circulate in cyberspace, the rebellious woman is seen when she harasses the other female and approaches her to question the request that she put on a mask.

The alleged attacker was sitting in the row of seats behind the victim. Other videos show when la suspect is dragged out of the plane by security agents. As she is forcibly removed, the female kicks another passenger.

Incredibile sul Volo Milano Ibiza # MilanoIbiza #Dagospia #Dagocafonal #Ryanair pic.twitter.com/M2w0nrnJ7R – Alessio Angeli (@DicoSolo_De) May 29, 2021

The Corriere Della Sera reported that the woman also threatened the captain of the plane, who radioed the situation to the control tower at Bergamo airport, about 50 kilometers from Milan.

Ryanair confirmed to Newsweek that it had to request police intervention in the wake of the incident.

“The crew of this flight from Ibiza to Milan Bergamo requested police assistance upon arrival after a passenger had misbehaved during the flight,” said the airline.

“The plane landed normally, and the Police removed the person at Milan Bergamo airport. This is now a matter in the hands of the local police ”, added the airline.

It is unclear if the woman will face charges for the events.