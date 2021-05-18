Italian musician Franco Battiato dies – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Italian singer-songwriter and composer Franco Battiato died at dawn this Tuesday at his home in Milo, Sicily, after a long illness, reports the Italian press. He was 76 years old.

Battiato began his musical career in the 1960s. His first success was the romantic song ‘E l’amore’ (‘It’s love’), recorded in 1968. Later, he recorded and released several dozen ‘singles’ and albums on various genres, including progressive rock and classical music. His latest album, ‘Torneremo ancora’ (‘We will be back again’) saw the light of day in 2019. He achieved fame in Spain for songs such as ‘The season of love’ from 1985, ‘I want to see you dance’ and ‘Nomads’ from 1987 , which he sang in Spanish.