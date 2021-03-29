Italian Musetti defeats Dimitrov in epic duel in Acapulco

03/19/2021 at 10:55 CET

EFE

The Italian Lorenzo Musetti It was confirmed at dawn this Friday as the revelation of the Mexican Tennis Open by defeating the Bulgarian 6-4, 7-6 (3) Grigor dimitrov and access the semifinals.

At the Acapulco resort, the 19-year-old showed great variety in his game and character at zero hour to eliminate in an epic duel the fifth seed of the tournament, the sixteenth player in the world.

Musetti He warned early that he was going for everything. He broke the serve to Dimitrov in the fourth game and although the Bulgarian recovered it in the seventh, the transalpine insisted with his deadly one-handed backhand and squeezed the rival. With great displacements and changes of rhythm, Musetti he broke his opponent’s serve in the 10th game and took the victory 6-4.

For the second sleeve Dimitrov, which added up to numerous unforced errors, looked better. With a good backhand and patience, he took the lead 3-2 with the serve from Musetti, but in the sixth game the Italian caught up with him.

From there there was a lot of struggle for each point; in the tenth, Dimitrov saved four ‘match points’ and in the twelfth, one more to force the ‘tie break’.

In the tiebreaker, the Italian confirmed to be a better player than his ranking. Dimitrov made a mini break with a return at the net, but double-faulted, after which the duel went one-sided, in favor of Musetti.

With Dimitrov at service, Musetti He took out his venomous backhand and took the initiative (4-2), to which he added a great play at the net to escape 5-2, after which he only had to maintain his patience to win 7-3.

“Never in my life have I played so many games, six including those in the qualifying tournament, but my legs are fine. With this victory, I will enter the top 100 in the ranking, it is a child’s dream that I make come true,” said young man.

Musetti that in this tournament he eliminated the Argentine Diego schwartzman, third favorite, and the American Frances Tiafoe, will face the Greek this Friday Stefanos Tsitsipas, fifth racket in the world, who needed three sets to beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, eighteenth in the ATP classification.

In the other semifinal, the German Alexander Zverev, second seed, who defeated the Norwegian by withdrawal Casper ruud, injured, will play with his compatriot Dominik Koepfer, winner 7-5, 6-4 of the British Cameron norrie.