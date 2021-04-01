Italian Molinari wins British Golf Open in great display of Tiger Woods

Italian Francesco Molinari won the British Golf Open. (Photo by Francois Nel / Getty Images)

(CNN) – Italian golfer Francesco Molinari won the 147th edition of the British Golf Open, which was held this year in Carnoustie, Scotland.

This is the first major tournament in Molinari’s career and also the first major won by an Italian golfer.

Molinari won by signing a 2-under-69 card after starting the day three strokes behind the leaders.

The American Tiger Woods, who during the day came to be the leader, could not keep up.