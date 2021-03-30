Italian mafia narco arrested in Dominican Republic after YouTube videos cooking with his wife



Image of a coconut seller on a beach in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic.

Photo: ERIKA SANTELICES / AFP / Getty Images

A fugitive from the Italian mafia group ‘Ndrangheta, a criminal organization that surpasses the Cosa Nostra in Italy, was detained in Dominican Republic after it appeared in videos on YouTube cooking with his wife.

Marc Feren Claude Biart’s stay ended in a nightmare when agents located him in Boca Chica.

Italian authorities reported Monday that Claude Biart, 53, had been a fugitive since 2014 when prosecutors ordered his arrest for cocaine trafficking for the Cacciola clan of the Ndrangheta mafia.

Although the alleged drug trafficker tried to cover his face as part of the transmissions, the tattoos on his body would have exposed him.

All was relatively calm for Claude Biart until he ventured out on his wife’s cooking videos.

Calabria News reported that until he participated in the videos, the Italian lived as a “ghost” within the broad community of that European country in Boca Chica.

According to the report, people knew the kingpin only as “Marc.”

Interpol agents escorted the alleged criminal on a private plane that took him to Milan, where he was arrested as soon as he got off the jet. His arrest is key to the operations of the group known as I-CAN (Interpol Cooperation Against ‘Ndrangheta).

‘Ndrangheta is considered one of the most powerful criminal drug syndicates in the world for its ability to control the largest amount of cocaine entering Europe, according to an AFP report. The group that has spread to almost every country in the world has already surpassed Cosa Nostra as the largest organization of the Italian mafia.