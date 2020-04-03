MILAN, April 3 (.) – Italian luxury shoe maker Sergio Rossi died at 85 after being hospitalized with coronavirus, the mayor of the city where the designer was born said on Friday.

Italy has recorded more coronavirus deaths than any other country in the world, with 13,915 people dying as of Thursday. The elderly have been the most affected.

Rossio passed away on Thursday in the small town of Cesena in central Italy.

“He was one of the founders of the district of high-quality women’s shoes in the Forli and Cesena area in the mid-20th century,” said Luciana Garbuglia, mayor of San Mauro Pascoli, where Rossi was born and founded her brand.

The French luxury fashion group Kering bought the brand in 1999 and in 2015 it passed into the hands of the Italian private fund Investindustrial, when Rossi had already retired.

(Report by Claudia Cristoferi, edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)