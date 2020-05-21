Sardinia, home to some of Italy’s most idyllic beaches, will require a “health passport” to prove that tourists arriving on the island are not infected with the new coronavirus.

Beach on the island of Budelli, Sardinia

Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

The measure should start to take effect from the reopening of internal borders in Italy, when interregional travel will be allowed. According to a secretary of the Sardinian government, Quirico Sanna, this “health passport” may include a test to detect the new coronavirus carried out up to seven days before the trip.

Rapid scans are also planned at ports and airports and an application to track travel by tourists during their first days in Sardinia. The use of this app would be voluntary, but the government will define all health passport guidelines in the coming weeks.

“The health passport will not be a burden for arrivals in Sardinia. The island opens its arms to tourism, but it wants to do so in complete safety for the Sardinians and tourists,” said Governor Christian on Wednesday (20). Solinas.

According to him, the objective is that the cost of the health passport does not fall on travelers. “The cost can be reabsorbed in the form of hotel services or the circuit [turístico] regional “, he added.

The island is isolated from the rest of Italy due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and air connections to other parts of the country are expected to be reestablished in early June. International flights are expected to resume on the 25th of next month.

Sardinia is one of the regions least affected by the pandemic in Italy, with 1,355 cases, out of a total of 227,364 registered across the country. The island also has 126 deaths, while the whole of Italy has 32,330.

