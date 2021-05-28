Italian GP (Mugello) MotoGP 2021: Schedules and where to watch for free

The roar of the Motorcycle World Championship during this weekend. The fastest motorcycle riders on the planet will face each other in the Italian GP Oakley, which is held in the always spectacular circuit of Mugello. It is one of the tracks most loved by pilots.

Located in Tuscany, Mugello hosted its first Grand Prix in 1976, being subsequently remodeled and remaining on the calendar of MotoGP since 1991. The Italian track has a distance of 5.2 kilometers, 6 left and 9 right turns. But it also stands out for its 1,141 meter straight, where maximum speeds of 356.7 km / h, by Andrea Dovizioso with his Ducati in 2019.

The time record per race lap is in possession of Marc Márquez since 2013, stopping the clock at 1: 47,639. What will this 2021 Italian GP bring us? It’s a mystery, but from here we can only wish the Spanish riders good luck and, of course, leave the schedules of each session and some method to see it for free.

Try a free month: Get a free month of MotoGP with no commitments by clicking here.

Schedules GP Italia Mugello MotoGP 2021

Friday May 28

Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 09:00 09:40 FP1 Moto3 09:55 10:40 FP1 MotoGP 10:55 11:35 FP1 Moto2 13:15 13:55 FP2 Moto3 14:10 14:55 FP2 MotoGP 15: 10 15:50 FP2 Moto2

Saturday May 29

Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 09:00 09:40 FP3 Moto3 09:55 10:40 FP3 MotoGP 10:55 11:35 FP3 Moto2 12:35 12:50 Q1 Moto3 13:00 13:15 Q2 Moto3 13: 30 14:00 FP4 MotoGP 14:10 14:25 Q1 MotoGP 14:35 14:50 Q2 MotoGP 15:10 15:25 Q1 Moto2 15:35 15:50 Q2 Moto2

Sunday May 30

Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 08:40 09:00 Moto3 Warm Up 09:10 09:30 Moto2 Warm Up 09:40 10:00 MotoGP Warm Up 11:00 – Moto3 Race 12:20 – Moto2 Race 14:00 – MotoGP Race If you want to know where and how to see this Grand Prix and the entire MotoGP World Championship (even free), click here or you can directly choose to try 1 month free DAZN and see both motorcycles and F1 (among other sports.)