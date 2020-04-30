Italy’s Minister of Regional Relations, Francesco Boccia, made an appeal to Calabria’s governor, Jole Santelli, to give up on reopening restaurants, bars and patisseries before the national government’s permission. During an interview with the TV show “TG1”, Boccia explained that the government is trying to challenge the governor’s decision because it “does not help anyone and puts the health of the region’s citizens at risk”.

“If the governor of Calabria, Jole Santelli, does not withdraw the order by tonight, the appeal will be challenged,” he said.

In response, the governor of the conservative party Força Italy (FI), which opposes Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, said that, despite criticism, she will maintain the measure that authorizes the reopening of establishments starting today (30) because she has ” sure that the government will make an equal decree in a week “. “I didn’t open the restaurants, but the government foresaw the possibility of take away [‘comida para levar’, em tradução livre] and the opening of the kitchens. I added the possibility of a few tables outside that don’t seem like a scandal, “explained Santelli.” Did I interpret the government’s measure extensively? Maybe “, he asked.

The controversy was also commented on by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who said he saw no harm in Santelli’s decision, since “in Calabria the numbers are low and the emergency is not expected to return”.

“In Calabria, open-air restaurants reopen safely, with an easy mask and everything? Well, it is better that they do that than to go ahead with income and citizenship subsidies.

Where we can start safely, let’s do it “, he said. So far, the region located in the” boot toe “represented by the map of Italy has only 1,108 cases and 86 deaths in the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The release of trade, however , has provoked criticism from several Calabrian municipalities.

According to Boccia, 95% of regional regulations are compatible with the decree of the national government, while the remaining 5% need changes that will be made until Sunday.

The Italian minister also announced that the government will only assess openings differentiated by region as of May 18, based on contagion data that will emerge after May 4.

Thus, new rules must be formalized in the week starting on May 11, when the first data of the monitoring carried out according to the new parameters of the Ministry of Health decree will be available.

