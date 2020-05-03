One of the countries most affected by the new coronavirus pandemic, Italy is taking its first steps towards the resumption of football. This Sunday, the government authorized the return of individual training, including team sports, and clubs can open their training centers from this Monday.

In the last week, the government had said that individual sports athletes could resume their activities on Monday and those who practice group sports could only return on May 18.

The decision caused confusion and frustration in the first division teams of the Italian Championship, who pointed out that their players could train individually in public parks, but not within their teams’ training centers. The Italian Football Players Union (AIC) has also spoken out, calling for “quick intervention” to correct what it calls “overt distortion”. The Italian government then decided to rethink the measure and published a new decree on Sunday.

“Athletes, professional or not, from individual disciplines or not, are allowed, like all citizens, to exercise in public or private spaces, respecting the rules of social distance of at least two meters, as well as the prohibition of any agglomeration. “, says the decree of the Italian Interior Ministry.

Before the new Interior Ministry decision, Bologna, Parma and Sassuolo had already informed the return of activities scheduled for this week, taking advantage of the government decree of the Emilia Romagna region, approved last Thursday, which allows the reopening of the centers training for professional athletes, in accordance with the rules of social distance.

The 20 Italian Serie A clubs are ready to end the season on the pitch. The tournament’s return date, suspended since March 9 due to the covid-19 pandemic, is expected to be announced in the coming days. There are 12 rounds left for the competition to be concluded.

