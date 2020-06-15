One of the most important junior motorsport championships in Europe, the FIA ​​Formula 4, has made its new competition calendar official, after the COVID-19 affected its programming as well as all sports activities worldwide.

With a total of seven valid, the championship will begin on August 2 at the Misano Circuit and will end on December 6 at the Vallelunga Racetrack. Additionally, three collective trainings have been confirmed.

This tournament is of great interest to Colombia, due to the participation of Sebastián Montoya, this being his first season in motorsports. Juan Pablo Montoya’s eldest son will compete with the Prema Racing team.

Here is the complete schedule for the Italian F4:

August 2 – Misano

August 30 – Imola

September 13 – Red Bull Ring

October 1 – (Test) Mugello

October 4 – Mugello

October 14 – (Test) Monza

October 18 – Monza

November 22 – Imola

December 2 – (Test) Vallelunga

December 6 – Vallelunga