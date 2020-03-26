With world football totally paralyzed by the coronavirus crisis, European clubs prepare for an inevitable economic downturn in which the world of football will enter. In fact, some are already looking for some solutions to stop money losses, such as Barcelona or Atlético de Madrid, among others.

In Italian football the situation is dramatic. This is confirmed by ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ through a report in which he analyzes the consequences of this coronavirus crisis, which is hitting the transalpine country hard.

The report foresees “a dire scenario” if the Covid-19 forces to suspend this season definitively. The expenses of the Serie A teams have increased considerably in recent years, in addition to the fact that many clubs have large financial debts, almost reaching 2,500 million euros.

Also, ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ shows how commercial and television rights revenues have increased (650 and 1440 million respectively), but the teams have mostly spent the money on reinforcing their rosters, rather than plugging holes.

“It is not the best condition to face a health and economic emergency”

Just five teams of the twenty that are part of Serie A have closed their balance sheets with benefits: Naples, Atalanta, Sampdoria, Sassuolo and Udinense. They are the best prepared for the economic crisis in Italian football, but there are only five.

Football has been on the margins of any economic crisis for years, but it has been directly affected by the coronavirus crisis. The bubble in which he has been immersed for so many years may burst, but Gianni Infantino already warned days ago: «Let’s all save football together from a crisis that threatens to be irreversible », expressed the maximum president of FIFA, who studies how to solve the effects of the coronavirus in football.