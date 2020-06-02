The Italian football Serie A, interrupted since March 9 by the new coronavirus pandemic, will resume on Saturday June 20 with two games that were postponed in its day and the first to be played will be Torino-Parma, they reported Monday. tournament organizers.

The date of June 20 as that of the return of the Italian league had been announced on Thursday, without further details, by the country’s sports minister, Vincenzo Spadafora.

On Monday, the Italian league published the full schedule for the end of the season, with twelve full days to go, as well as four games postponed for the 25th day. According to this calendar, the 38th and last day will be played on Sunday, August 2.

The weekend of June 20 will be played the four outstanding duels of the 25th day, which will allow the twenty teams to be equal in number of games played, before the final stretch of the tournament.

The first clash in the program, on Saturday 20, will be Torino-Parma, at 7:30 pm local time (17:30 GMT), before Hellas Verona-Cagliari is played at 9:45 pm (7:45 pm GMT). The following day, the Atalanta-Sassuolo will be played at 7:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. GMT) and Inter Milan-Sampdoria at 9:45 p.m. (7:45 p.m. GMT).

The 27th day will be played immediately after, with matches scheduled from Monday June 22 to Wednesday June 24.

The ‘Coppa‘raise the curtain

To be able to finish the tournament, the teams will have to systematically play during the week and the weekend, from the restart to the end of the season in early August, which will mean 124 games in 44 days.

The league has not yet confirmed the schedule of the last remaining games to play in the Italian Cup. According to Minister Spadafora’s wish, the last matches of the event should be played before the resumption of Series A.

The return of the semifinals between Naples and Inter Milan on the one hand and between Juventus and AC Milan on the other will be played on June 13 and 14 or June 12 and 13. The final should be scheduled for June 17 in Rome.

For this unusual championship final in the middle of the European summer, the Italian league also modified the schedules of the matches to limit the effects of the heat.

Most matches will be played in the 19:30 and 21:45 shifts, according to local time. Only ten games, mostly in the north of the country, will be played somewhat earlier, at 5:15 p.m. local time (15:15 GMT).