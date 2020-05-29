Little by little, the return dates of the big leagues are becoming known. Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora announced on Thursday that Series A will return on June 20. That is the date set to play the remainder of the season, 12 days (13 for some teams). The final schedule is expected to become official this Friday, although the dates for his return have been stipulated for now.

Not only is Series A over, but the return of the semifinals of the Italian Cup (Juventus-Milan and Naples-Inter) who will be the next June 13 and on the 17 the final will be played of the tournament. The decision was announced by Spadafora after holding a meeting with the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), Gabriele Gravina, and that of the Serie A League, Paolo Dal Pino.

Thus, Italy becomes the fourth major league to announce its return. The first to resume the competition was the Bundesliga, which has been running for three days since the ball started rolling. The Germans are one step ahead of the others and are the mirror in which they look at the rest to finish their respective championships.

The League will return on June 11 with the Seville derby, while the Premier League has also announced this Thursday its return that will be on June 17. The English have not lagged behind either and will kick off with a real game between Manchester City by Pep Guardiola and Arsenal by Mikel Arteta, former Guardiola assistant in the citizen team until December last year.

The intention of the big leagues is none other than finish their competitions between the months of June and July in order to play the Champions League in August. That is the idea that they manage from UEFA, which has preferred to give priority to finishing the national championships before the ball rolls again in the best European competition on the old continent.