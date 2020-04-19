According to the newspaper ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ this Sunday, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has assembled a committee of sports doctors to create a safety protocol against coronavirus so that clubs can return to training on the 4th of May. This document was delivered to the Minister of Sport, who intends to disclose a decision until next Wednesday, the 22nd.

It should be noted that the Italian Championship was interrupted in early March due to the spread of the new coronavirus in the country, one of the most affected by the disease in the world. In the latest report released by the Italian government, there are already more than 23,000 killed during this pandemic period.

Italian clubs can return to training on May 4 and the federation presents a security protocol (Photo: ISABELLA BONOTTO / .)

The report points out that there will be daily blood tests and players in retreat. As stated in the disclosure of the measures to be taken, as there is no vaccine, there is no way to have a zero risk of infection of the disease. However, the chances can be reduced with specific care

Check below the list of specific care against coronavirus:

Players and team will be called for medical examinations three to four days before the start of training, with staggered times to ensure social distance;

The blood test for antibodies will be performed initially every day for the first week, together with cotton swabs, to check which players have had the virus and are now immune;

Players are divided into three groups for training: those who have tested positive with severe symptoms, positive with minimal or nonexistent symptoms and those without antibodies;

After starting training, everyone will remain locked in a facility, such as a hotel or training ground, to avoid possible contamination;

The temperature will also be checked daily, and after that first week, blood tests will be reduced to one every two weeks.

As for those who have been positive and have now recovered, they will undergo extra intensive medical examinations to check for any health problems or side effects underlying covid-19;

This includes checks on the heart, kidneys and lungs, with a 24-hour heart monitor and CT scan of the trunk (the report notes that 25% of critical cases of covid-19 also suffered damage to the heart);

The coronavirus incubation period is up to 14 days, so if players and staff are kept in isolation for two weeks during training and the area is cleaned regularly, they should be ready to work in large groups again;

Physiotherapists will have to wear protective clothing, including a mask, gloves and a face shield, while players who will receive treatment will also need masks;

When moving from the training ground to a hotel or stadium, everyone must wear masks and gloves;

If a player or team member has a positive result during this period, he must be immediately isolated and the entire environment carefully cleaned again;

Players must remain two meters away when training, changing or eating for the first two weeks, bathing in their rooms, and not as a group.

