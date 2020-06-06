The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) made official this Friday the possibility of making five substitutions for equipor in the matches of Series A (First Division), Series B (Second Division) and Coppa Italia until the end of the 2019-2020 season.

06/05/2020 at 21:31

CEST

.

“The FIGC decided to allow a maximum number of five substitutions for each team in the matches of the competitions scheduled until the end of the 2019-2020 season. Each team is expected to make such substitutions using a maximum of three interruptions“reads the official statement from the Federation published this Friday.

In addition to these three interruptions, the clubs maintain the right to make changes in the break between the first and second half and in the break prior to the eventual extension.

Only in the event of an extension, it will be possible to interrupt the match for a fourth time, FIGC stressed.

This new rule will be released from June 12, when Juventus Turin will host Milan at the Allianz Stadium on the lap of the semifinals of the Coppa Italy. The next day, Napoli will face Inter Milan in the Neapolitan San Paolo in the other semifinal.

The Coppa Italia final will be played June 17 at the Olympic Stadium behind closed doors, after the Italian government gave its approval this Thursday.

Series A, stopped from March 9 on Matchday 26, will resume on June 20 and end on August 2.