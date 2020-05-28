The Italian Embassy in Brasilia and the National Theater Symphony Orchestra Claudio Santoro, from the State Secretariat of Culture and Creative Economy of the Government of the Federal District, joined in a special project, called “Volare”, to pay homage to the victims of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2). According to the Embassy, ​​the action “proposes itself as a virtual embrace between Italy and Brazil, two countries united by ties of historical fraternity, not only in moments of joy, but also and especially in times of difficulty”.

The young Italian tenor Davide Carbone joined the 75 musicians of the Orchestra and the conductor Cláudio Cohen and played virtually a classic of Italian music: the song “Nel blu dipinto di blu” (“In the blue painted in blue”, 1958), by Domenico Modugno and Franco Migliacci, popularly known as “Volare”.

The video with the result of the partnership can be seen at the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgi-MOolrPE “Volare is one of the most famous Italian songs in the world. I chose it because it is the story of a dream, and I think we really need it now. We need to mix it up with the color of the sky, look into the eyes of those we love and fly back towards freedom and infinity, “said Carbone.

In turn, Cohen stressed that the music, “although popular, has elements that make possible the dialogue with classical music, it is a way of giving support to our Italian brothers, who went through all this difficulty and that fortunately are now starting to recover “.

For the Ambassador of Italy to Brazil, Francesco Azzarello, “the pandemic can only serve to unite us in terms of ideas, and I hope that, even more, in terms of actions, making us rediscover the importance of universal values, such as solidarity , but also the happiness that ‘una musica dolce’ can give us “.

“I warmly thank Maestro Cohen, tenor Carbone and the National Symphonic Orchestra of Brasília, as well as the Secretariat of Culture and Creative Economy of the Federal District, for this ideal gesture of special friendship between two brother peoples”, pointed out Azzarello.

From the beginning of his career, Carbone caught the attention of the great Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who invited him to accompany him and collaborate on his tours as a special participation. It was during his participation in Bocelli’s Brazilian shows that Davide met and fell in love with Brazil.

