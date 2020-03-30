It was shared as a message of hope to all the doctors who are risking their lives to save thousands of those infected by the coronavirus

By: Web Writing

In the midst of a global health crisis and quarantine, a italian doctor was placed on a piano at the end of his shift to interpret the song of “Don´t Stop Me Now” by Queen to cheer on his teammates in the fight against the COVID-19.

The incident occurred in a hospital located in Varese, in Italy.

This video was shared through the SkyTG24 Twitter account, who published the material as a message of hope to all the doctors and doctors who are fighting the coronavirus in Italy.

So far, the European country has added more than 10 thousand deaths due to COVID-19.