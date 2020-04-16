It was March 7 in the afternoon. Dr. Giovanni Passeri had just returned home from the Maggiore Hospital, where he works as an internist, when he was urgently called to return to work. His hospital unit was going to admit his first case of COVID-19

AP –

Passeri, 56, recalls that when he was driving back to the hospital through the tree-lined streets of Parma, he thought: “Am I now going to my execution?”

Among the more than 21,000 killed by coronavirus in Italy there were dozens of doctors, including a colleague from the Passeri hospital, located in one of the most affected northern provinces of Italy.

Since that afternoon more than a month ago, Passeri has worked every day. From the night of April 7 to the morning of April 9, Associated Press photographer Domenico Stinellis documented his night and his day, from a tense 12-hour shift to his disrupted domestic routine with his wife and 10-year-old son. .

In his apartment, he sleeps only in a loft hastily converted into a bedroom, to prevent him from spreading the virus to his wife. The first time her son, Francesco, came running to hug him when he got home after caring for patients from coronavirus, the doctor stiffened. That is no longer certain, he had to say.

Now, when he feels that Francesco is under too much emotional pressure, they play cards. They both wear a mask.

Back at work, there are colorful drawings taped to the front door of the hospital ward to boost morale. One says “To all warriors, thank you.” But morale may be in short supply. Passeri cannot forget the look of his patients when they gasp for lack of air.

As the world already knows, the COVID-19 it can be devastating. The disease causes mild to moderate symptoms in many of those infected, but it can also kill or cause dangerous complications such as pneumonia. More than 137,000 people have died from the new coronavirus worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University count that experts say falls almost certainly short.

On this day, the Passeri unit has 32 of the 450 patients from COVID-19 at the hospital. With a gloved hand he touches the bare hand of an octogenarian patient. The hissing of oxygen makes it impossible for another elderly patient to hear what Passeri is saying, so the doctor writes the update on the man’s condition and shows it to him to read.

On a desk are cardboard boxes with envelopes of medical data. In two boxes it says “discharged”. The third says “deceased.”

Mask, goggles, several pairs of gloves, three layers of protective clothing, covers on the feet. At the end of his shift, Passeri removes it all in a rehearsed and deliberate choreography to ensure that nothing contaminated by the virus touches his skin. A shower at home will be a welcome relief.

At night he lies in his “solitary” room with a book, and then sleeps for a while before returning to the hospital and joining the other warrior doctors once again.