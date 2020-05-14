After months of helping his municipality through one of Europe’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, Giorgio Gori, mayor of the city of Bergamo in northern Italy, says the worst of the health crisis may be over, but the new challenge for reconstruction is just beginning.

Best known for its Renaissance architecture or historic old town, perched on a hill overlooking the modern metropolis, Bergamo soon found itself in what Gori described as the epicenter of an earthquake.

After the first coronavirus case surfaced in late February, hospitals were quickly overwhelmed. Since the morgues were unable to handle the service, refrigerated truck trains transporting the dead became a chilling symbol of the global pandemic.

“It was very painful for many weeks in March and April,” Gori told . in his office at the neoclassical Palazzo Frizzoni.

As there are still more than 12,000 cases still being treated in the province around Bergamo, he said the crisis has not passed, but added: “Between that moment and now, there has been a huge change”.

The rate of new infections has declined, and the city is beginning to reawaken from the forced hibernation it was subjected to in early March, when Lombardy, which accounts for about half of Italy’s 30,000 coronavirus deaths, went into isolation.

Roberto Cosentini, head of the emergency room at Hospital Papa Giovanni, recalled the “frightening sensation” of seeing patients arriving every day, but said the doctors had learned and adapted.

But, like others, he is well aware that the recovery is fragile. “We are tired. I fear that a second wave would be much harder for us than the first in terms of mental health.”

In addition to the fear that the epidemic will resurface, officials must deal with the economic shock of weeks of inactivity.

“The health alert is retreating, but the social alert is growing,” said Gori. Even in Bergamo, a thriving city in one of Europe’s wealthiest areas, the impact is devastating.

“I believe that a very deep wound will remain with us. It hit us all and entered our homes,” said Bruno Bonassi, deputy editor of the regional newspaper L’Eco di Bergamo, whose additional pages of obituaries were another blunt symbol of the crisis – such ads jumped from less than 20 to more than 90 a day and peaked from 110 to 116 on some days in March.

