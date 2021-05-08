Italdesign and Williams develop a platform for electric supercars

Enlarge

ACD May 6, 2021

Italdesign and Williams have created a new platform for the production of electric sports vehicles.

Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), owned by Williams, have announced their partnership for the creation of a new platform for the production of high-performance electric vehicles.

By combining a next-generation electric vehicle rolling chassis from WAE with vehicle development services from Italdesign, the joint venture will help the creation of a range of high-end electric vehiclesfrom high-performance GTs, crossovers and sedans.

A platform open to all brands

Christened EVX, this platform for electric vehicles integrates the battery housing with elements that are most commonly perceived as part of the body structure.

The front and rear chassis frames are mounted on the carbon composite shell and shock loads can be transferred by internal bracing to integral side sills.

The resulting higher profile cross section provides much of the torsional stiffness required to deliver the full potential of the platform. These two design philosophies reduce dependence on the upper structure, which gives greater design freedom.

The battery core, designed in-house by WAE thanks to the knowledge acquired in the world of competition and in the production of high-performance sports cars, has the capacity to offer 1000 kW of power (1,360 hp) with 104kWh-120kWh of energy. The flexibility of the module design allows the pack to be expanded up to 160kWh for a potential range of 1,000 km.

The great benefit of this platform is that is open to all kinds of car brandsFrom the smallest and newest to established manufacturers that will be able to benefit, after going through the checkout, of this technology.

Starting from the WAE rolling chassis, Italdesign’s engineering team has completed the vehicle architecture adding security systems, structures and various devices to constitute the modular platform that will be the basis for building several different high-performance vehicles.

The new platform, which focuses on high performance, ensures reduced time to market, flexibility and adjusted price in low and medium volumes, it is capable of supporting productions of up to 10,000 units, of which up to 500 could be manufactured by Italdesign in its facilities.