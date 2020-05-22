Onefootball

Lewis Ambrose Friday, May 22, 2020, 6:19 UTC

All eyes will be on the Bundesliga again this weekend and there’s plenty to whet your appetite.

Games of the weekend



That’s right, “games”, because we could’t just choose one of these two…

Hertha BSC v Union Berlin



It’s derby day in Berlin.

It’s just a shame the Olympiastadion will be empty as it hosts its first ever top-flight capital clash between these two.

But even with the stands empty, there will be an edge. A stoppage-time penalty saw Union take all three points and Hertha, will be out for revenge.

They got off to a fine start to life under Bruno Labbadia, winning 3-0 at Hoffenheim, but landed in a little hot water with their not-very-socially-distanced celebrations.

Borussia M’gladbach v Bayer Leverkusen



Rivals for a Champions League place or late title challengers?

Both Gladbach (3-1 at Frankfurt) and Leverkusen (4-1 at Bremen) made fine comebacks last week, showing no signs of rust whatsoever.

And, in these unprecedented times, they may both even fancy themselves for a late title chase.

Leverkusen (fifth) are eight points from the summit, for Gladbach (third) it’s just six points. And they both still have to play Bayern Munich. This is being billed as a Champions League play-off but it may just turn into a play-off for a place in the title race.

So, no holding back! Not that Marco Rose or Peter Bosz ever do that anyway.

Havertz, Pléa, Diaby, Thuram, Demirbay, Zakaria. This one cannot be missed.

Easiest three points



Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt



Bayern have won 10 home games in a row against Frankfurt since a 0-0 in November 2007, surely this one won’t go any differently? Especially with Bayern bitten badly by Eintracht the last time the teams met.

The reigning champions lost 5-1 in Frankfurt, Jérôme Boateng was sent off, and Niko Kovac lost his job. Teams like Bayern don’t lose so heavily very often and they won’t have forgotten it.

And Frankfurt don’t seem so up for games behind closed doors, losing 3-0 to Basel in the Europa League before the break and 3-1 to Gladbach last weekend.

This has easy home win written all over it.

Keep an eye on



The chasing pack



Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are both away from home.

Fresh from an excellent 4-0 derby win, Dortmund travel to Wolfsburg, where they face a team that haven’t lost in their last seven outings in the league. Only three points will do if they want to keep the pressure on Bayern.

The same goes for Leipzig, who can’t afford a single slip-up. Not after their wasteful finishing saw them drop points at home against Freiburg last week.

They visit Mainz on Sunday for another game they’re widely expected to win. Anything else would almost certainly mean they are out of the title picture.