The Las Palmas Sports Union works to play with the public on June 13 against Girona and Fernando Simón gave his opinion on this proposal in his appearance this Tuesday before the media. The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health said that it would not be fair if there were fans in some fields and not in others.

“It will be assessed whether in Phase 3 public access to football stadiums is possible, but both the CSD and the players themselves understand that it would not be fair if there were in some fields yes and in others no », said Fernando Simón after Miguel Ángel Ramírez, president of Las Palmas, left this possibility open since in Phase 3 the responsibilities will fall on the Autonomous Communities.

After revealing the intention of the Canarian team, the COPE reported that Barcelona also wants to play with the public before the end of the season. For this, they are already preparing a program to try to persuade the competent bodies with the aim of being able to fill 30% of the capacity of the Camp Nou, which is equivalent to 29,000 spectators. This study is being carried out by the doctor and club director Joan Bladé, who is writing the program Espai net i segur (Clean and safe space) and which specifies that all fans, who would be strategically distributed in the stands, would respect the safety distances and follow the protocol prepared by Health.

Regarding the telematic meeting held with Piqué, Carvajal, Koke and Illarramendi, Simón stated that: «We have been discussing some concerns and some key aspect such as the presence or not of the public in the stands. No closed answer has been given, obviously because it can’t be done right now. But it is true that the ministry is committed to making a risk assessment. And in the event that in phase 3, depending on the epidemiological situation, it can be done, it will be done ».