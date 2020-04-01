The representatives of the UEFA and the European federations met remotely this Wednesday to define the dates for the return of football after the crisis of coronavirus.

According to first international press reports, they had decided to postpone the resumption of the Champions League and Europa League not before June or even until August.

News: @UEFA verschiebt @ChampionsLeague und @EuropaLeague bis in Juli / August. Alle Länderspiele im Juni werden ausgesetzt, wohl erst im Herbst nachgeholt. Mehr @ZDFsport @ZDF

– Markus Harm (@MarkusHarm) April 1, 2020

The matches that were already agreed for those dates will be postponed, among which are the remaining matches for the classification to the Euro Cup.

The UEFA It will go out to make official the resolutions that they have taken during this meeting in the next few hours.

