it would have been nice to be in Q3, but we didn’t make it

Fernando Alonso could not get past Q2 for the second weekend in a row, after staying just 0.025 seconds from the cut, which was marked by Lando Norris with the McLaren. The Spaniard will therefore start 11th in the first sprint race in F1 history.

The two-time F1 world champion finished 14th in FP1 in the morning on a weekend with a very different program, where qualifying sets up the starting grid for Saturday’s qualifying race and the results of this, that of the Grand Prix of the Sunday.

Although he improved his time by 1.6 seconds in the afternoon in Q2, he will have to settle for starting on the sixth row of the grid in a race that will only last 17 laps at Silverstone on Saturday afternoon. Of course, he again surpassed his partner, Esteban Ocon, this time for 95 thousandths.

“Today was difficult, there was a lot of wind and I think we had a little more pace in the car, but the traffic was not easy. In the first run of Q2 we were a bit out of sync with the other cars and in the second run “The starting lap was a bit difficult, so that’s what it is. Probably our final position has not changed much, but it would have been nice to be in Q3. Unfortunately we haven’t made it,” said the Spaniard in Great Britain.

Heading into the race on Saturday, Alonso makes his approach clear: as if it were the first part of Sunday’s grand prix, the 10th of the 2021 season, that of his return.

“Tomorrow is the first relay of the race, then we stop one night and then we continue the race on Sunday. So it will be interesting to learn and see what we can improve with this performance,” he said.

“The atmosphere was amazing, seeing the colors of the stands and watching the people. It really seemed like we were running after a long time. It was more of a test than a race, so I’m happy to see the people and I hope they have enjoyed today. “

“There will be more shows tomorrow and more on Sunday, so three days full of action that they deserve, because today it was really special to drive here,” he concluded.

GALLERY: Fernando Alonso at the 2021 F1 British GP

