Of the most criticized superhero movies is the 2015 20th Century Fox, although many years have passed it was confessed by Josh Trank he was going to change the origin of Sue Storm in ‘Fantastic Four’.

Before starting the production of ‘Fantastic Four’, Trank selected a new cast of characters to play the first Marvel family while 20th Century Fox He was looking to restart the franchise after the 2005 and 2007 movies, respectively.

Miles Teller was cast as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, Jamie Bell as Ben Grimm aka The Thing, Kate Mara as Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman, and Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm aka Human Torch.

Josh Trank revealed that he was going to change the origin of Sue Storm in ‘Fantastic Four’ and wanted the role to be made by an American actress, but received a negative, leaving Kate Mara with the role.

Some Marvel fans reacted negatively to the fact that Michael B. Jordan was cast as Johnny Storm, a character who is normally drawn as a target in comics, and who was portrayed by white actor Chris Evans in previous films.

The cast’s reaction was so bad that, at one point, Trank bought a gun because he was very paranoid during the production of the movie.

The Trank movie kept Johnny and Sue as siblings, but established the latter as the foster daughter of Franklin Storm., instead of his biological daughter. However, Trank originally envisioned that the entire Storm family would be played by African American actors.

“When it comes to a studio in a massive movie like that, everyone wants to be open-minded to who the big stars are going to be. Like, “Well, maybe it will be Margot Robbie”, or something like that, ”explained the filmmaker.

Considering that both Johnny and Franklin Storm are African-American in the film, it would have made more sense to choose an actress just like Sue instead of telling Sue’s adoption story.