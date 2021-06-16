The European Commission Digital Services LawAs we have already told you on previous occasions, it is a nightmare for the big technology companies that operate in the old continent. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, finally ruled on such regulation during VivaTech in France (via .). Although the manager believes that some points of the law are positive, others are the opposite. In fact, he warned that could pose a security and privacy risk to the iPhone.

One of Tim Cook’s main concerns is that the Digital Services Act could allow the installation of applications that come from outside the App Store. Obviously, this practice would put an end to Apple’s control over the distribution of applications, opening the door to dangerous software that would put users’ personal data at risk. Of course, we are mentioning only one of the possible scenarios.

And it is that Tim Cook considers that, with the draft that currently exists on the Digital Services Law, Apple would be forced to allow the loading and installation of applications outside the App Store. “It would destroy the security of the iPhone and many of the privacy initiatives that we have built into the App Store. Or privacy labels and App Tracking Transparency [transparencia de seguimiento de aplicaciones]”said the Apple director.

Tim Cook ready to debate the Digital Services Act

Despite the existing concern, Tim Cook was willing to be part of the debate and find a path that satisfies the parties involved. We must not forget that the Digital Services Law continues to be a proposal whose objective is to limit the power of technology companies in Europe. In addition to Apple, the European Commission has its sights set on other Big Techs such as Google, Amazon and Facebook. They would also be affected by their operations in their respective markets.

The main driving force behind the Digital Services Law is Margrethe Vestager, who on more than one occasion exposed the power of technology in Europe. The idea, clearly, is avoid any kind of antitrust practice; the above no matter how big or important the affected technologies are. Although the proposal is on the table, it still has a long way to go to become a definitive regulation.

