“It would break my heart to test positive, I’m looking forward to getting vaccinated”

The British Dan evans said it would break her heart if she tested positive for COVID-19 before Wimbledon in June and is therefore eager to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Evans’ comments come after the world’s number two, Daniil Medvedev, would test positive on Monday and should cause a drop in Monte Carlo Masters 1000 this week.

Some of the best players in the world Miami Open they recently expressed reluctance to get vaccinated, but Evans, Britain’s 33rd best male player, was not among them.

“I’m really looking forward to getting vaccinated, if I can,” he told reporters Tuesday after beating Dusan Lajovic at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, his first ATP Tour level victory on gravel in four years. The Serbian had been a finalist in the 2019 edition.

“It would be heartbreaking if I tested positive at Wimbledon, it would break my heart,” he stresses. He said he had witnessed the celebrations in his country with the reopening of businesses in England after three months of closure, but said that he “will not socialize soon” to avoid becoming infected.

The organizers of Wimbledon, a tournament that was canceled last year due to the pandemic, have said that players must stay in official hotels during the Grand slam of grass as part of the security measures.

But Evans, who peaked at 26th in February, said he wouldn’t be against the best players having “a little leeway.”

“I wouldn’t have a problem if some of the best players were given a little freedom, that past champions can stay in a house,” said the 30-year-old. “I think they would be quite responsible, they would not go out to dinner.”

“It is going to be a different Wimbledon. I really don’t know what to expect, but I hope they do a good job, “he concluded.