“It would be very romantic if we bathe together.”

Far is the iconic phrase “Tom Brusse, you are a bastard” from The Island of Temptations 2 that went viral on TikTok. And it is that, when a year has not passed since the program was filmed, the relationship between its two protagonists has improved remarkably thanks to their participation in Survivors 2021.

While Melyssa Pinto sweeps the contest and Tom Brusse focuses on getting a bonfire and settling an argument with Gianmarco Onestini, both are having moments of complicity that remind us of the saying “Where there was fire ashes remain”.

That was the phrase collected by Carmen Borrego in Survivors: in no man’s land. The debate presented by Carlos Sobera showed some images in which the Frenchman asked Pinto to will pour cream “with love and sensuality”.

For her part, Melyssa showed complicity although, more cautiously, she marked distances with Brusse, telling him that she did not need him to apply cream and arguing that I didn’t want a person from outside to get angry.

Along these lines, he mentioned Sandra Pica, the Moroccan’s girlfriend, in the absence of him doing it himself: “I don’t think he likes the images in which I put cream on your back.” For his part, the businessman assured that his girlfriend trusted him. In conversation with Marta López, Melyssa commented that she felt she had “lost her anger” and that she believed she could get along with her ex-boyfriend “from the heart.”

However, the Catalan remained in her thirteen, and assured that she does not believe that outside they are going to get along, because the island is due to the fact that both are “in an extreme situation“, adding that they would not meet” for a coffee. ”

The following video showed the two of them washing in the sea at sunset, something that prompted Brusse to ask Melyssa if I would wash “her back and her ass”: “It would be very romantic,” he joked. Later, he told her that he wanted to wash his ex-girlfriend’s hair and that it would be perfect, because he wanted to “be a gentleman.”

Already on set, Sandra Pica assured that did not worry and that he was glad that the two were getting along, but the perception of the collaborators was very different.

Vicky Larraz commented that the chemistry between Tom and Melyssa was incredible; Samira considered that, even if he was a mere scoundrel, what Tom does “is not pretty” in the face of Sandra; Rafa Mora agreed that the images were alarming for Pica and Sofía Suescun, for their part, predicted that it was Melyssa who was more deeply rooted in Tom and that the program would serve to stir his feelings and suffer.

“I set the limit, and I will decide when to disrespect. It is our relationship and we take it as we want, “Sandra Pica settled the issue.