04/29/2021 at 4:29 PM CEST

EFE

The Sabadell midfielder, Adri cavesHe assured that it would be “very important to add two victories in a row and more at the moment” against next Monday’s game against Rayo Vallecano at home.

Sabadell will come to the meeting with morale after beating Mallorca and breaking the five-month streak without winning at home. That is, if the team is still in the relegation zone. “We played a very serious game against a great rival. It is probably the one with the least possession we have had, but we were very focused and took the game forward. We are very happy because we have not achieved it for a long time and now we have to repeat against Rayo,” he said .

The first round match against Rayo marked the debut of the harlequins back on September 20. “It’s been a long time and even though we’re down in the standings, I think we are much more solvent than at the beginning of the season“he said during the telematic press conference.

Regarding the possible presence of the public for the last days, caves He commented that it would be “very important for everyone” to have the fans by the side after so long. “I wish that would be the case,” he insisted.

The media admitted that he is personally fine, but commented that the most important thing is for the team to win. “Obviously you come out happier in games like Mallorca in which we achieved three points and we keep a clean sheet,” he stressed.

Cuevas considers that, regardless of the bad or good luck of each team and that Sabadell could possibly have more points than they have, “in the end we hope that the classification will show us what we deserve.”