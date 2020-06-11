Juan Manuel Vázquez

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 10, 2020, p. a12

The return of sports shows is around the corner. In Mexico, the first boxing fight behind closed doors and transmission on social networks from Michoacán occurred in the era of the coronavirus on Saturday. An effort that for the president of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaimán, should be celebrated, since it not only resumes the entertainment activity suspended by the pandemic, but also allows to start up the finances of a guild.

From a region in Michoacán with little risk of contagion, according to local authorities, boxer and promoter Carlos King Molina offered what seems to be the future of the sport that coexists with a pandemic.

One of the scheduled boxers, Alejandro Pájaro Dávila, fought that night with the authorization of the Salamanca commission, according to the organizer. This may carry a sanction, since your record belongs to that of Mexico City, which would be in charge of giving you the medical-administrative exit.

It would be shameful for him to be punished, says Sulaiman; It would be unfair, because the organizer complied with security measures and for now there is no way to process permits with the commissions (the CDMX offices are closed due to the pandemic). I applaud Molina’s effort to get back into boxing right now.

Sulaimán mentions that the Ministry of Health reiterated this Tuesday that although the country is at a red light, this is the maximum risk of contagion, professional sport can now be carried out without the public and complying with security measures.

They just confirmed that professional sports can be developed as long as there are no more than 50 people and, of course, without an audience, he specifies; If an activity is organized with care, it can be done with the least risk. More is still needed to know about the use of Covid-19 tests, therefore, monitoring of participants should be reinforced and the presence of people in each function should be limited.