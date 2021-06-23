It would be spectacular: the Harlem Globetrotters asked to join the NBA



Since its inception, the Harlem Globetrotters have played more than 26,000 games.

Photo: Ethan Miller / .

Harlem Globetrotters, a team that has mixed basketball with top fan entertainment since 1923, shocked the basketball world by announcing its intentions to join the NBA.

If it’s real. The Harlem Globetrotters sent a letter to the NBA stating its intentions, taking advantage of the fact that the best basketball league in the world thinks of expanding sooner rather than later.

“The Harlem Globetrotters are looking for a seat at the table that has been long in coming. Our players were instrumental in the creation of the league, dating back to 1949. We were proud when our players were recruited by NBA teams.“, Dictates the letter.

The letter concludes with a statement of intent, in which the team of extremely skilled stars with the ball ask the NBA for their efforts to be rewarded: “It is time for the NBA to recognize our contribution to the game. With the league considering expansion, the time has come. The Harlem Globetrotters are ready to negotiate for a franchise“.

The text is signed by Jeff Munn, executive vice president of the team. Harlem Globetrotters was founded in 1926, and since then it has held thousands of exhibition matches across the globe. They have always aimed at entertainment, but based on the extraordinary talent that they exhibit on the stage.

They are known, they have history and they have charisma. Interested in being part of the project will not be lacking. Will the NBA consider it?