Troubled waters are coming within the PSOE on account of the possible pardon to the prisoners of the procés. To the rejection of Felipe González, who defended that “in these conditions” he would not give them, internal divisions are added among the active members of the party. Strong names such as the regional presidents García-Page, Fernández Vara or Odón Elorza have shown their refusal.

One of the most striking positions has been that of the president of Castilla-La Mancha. Emiliano García-Page has said that he wishes with all his soul that the Government finally does not make the decision to pardon the Catalan independentistas because it would be “one of the serious errors of democracy”, and added that there is still time not to commit it. This is a statement that shows the existing division within the PSOE when making a decision that the Supreme Court has opposed.

Speaking to journalists in Toledo, after receiving the coronavirus vaccine, García-Page pointed out that the most serious of all is that “those affected, those who knowingly and conscientiously perverted, deliberately, the constitutional order, insist today on that they would do it again, they insist on repeating it ”.

“More than a measure of grace, it would seem like a huge disgrace to me, honestly. There are many legal and political arguments to think that the hypothesis of a pardon is one of the serious errors of democracy in the event that it occurs, ”García-Page stated.

Can anyone imagine in what position someone who makes the decision to pardon without expressly renouncing to return to the old ways would be? Emiliano Garcia Page

Fernandez Vara: “Who does not want to be pardoned should not be pardoned”

Another of the autonomous barons, Extremadura President Guillermo Fernández Vara also rejects the possibility of pardoning the prisoners. & …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.